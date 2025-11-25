Do Aliens Exist? India, Japan Team Up To Answer Question With Giant Telescope

In a landmark collaboration, India and Japan are joining forces to build one of the world's most ambitious astronomical instruments - the Thirty Metre Telescope (TMT). This cutting-edge optical-infrared telescope, with a massive 30-metre primary mirror, promises to revolutionise our understanding of the universe and could even answer humanity's most profound question: Are we alone?

The TMT project is an international partnership involving India, Japan, and two leading US universities. Its primary goal is to peer deeper into the cosmos than ever before, studying black holes, distant galaxies, and, most intriguingly, searching for signs of life beyond Earth.

"Astronomers want to have a bigger mirror to collect more light from the distant universe," explained Dr. Saku Tsuneta, Vice Chair of the Committee on National Space Policy at Japan's Cabinet Office, Tokyo. "The bigger the mirror, the more discoveries you can make about very distant objects."

Why Build Such A Giant Telescope?

The TMT's 30-metre mirror will dwarf existing telescopes, enabling unprecedented clarity and depth in observations. Unlike traditional telescopes with a single large mirror, TMT will use 500 precisely aligned smaller mirrors to form its giant primary mirror. This complex engineering feat requires cutting-edge technology-and that's where India plays a pivotal role.

"Instead of one large mirror, we have 500 smaller mirrors consisting of one 30-metre primary mirror," said Dr. Tsuneta. "The location and angle of each mirror has to be carefully adjusted. That has been done by Indian technology."

India's contribution lies in developing opto-mechanical systems that ensure these mirrors remain perfectly aligned, a critical requirement for the telescope's success. This collaboration underscores India's growing stature in global science and technology partnerships.

India is a founder-member partner in this project, which aims to open new windows to the universe through optical and infrared astronomy. Indian participation in this project was approved by the Union Cabinet in 2014. India's participation in the TMT collaboration involves three institutes: the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, the Inter-University Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune, and the Aryabhatta Research Institute for Observational Sciences (ARIES), Nainital.

Where Will TMT Be Built?

The chosen site for TMT is Mauna Kea in Hawaii, at an altitude of 4,000 metres – a location renowned for its clear skies and minimal atmospheric interference. Japan already operates an 8.2-metre telescope there, which has been delivering ground breaking observations for over 25 years.

"Our primary site for construction is Mauna Kea in Hawaii," Dr. Tsuneta confirmed. "This is one of the best sites for astronomical observation."

However, the project faces challenges. Mauna Kea is considered sacred by Native Hawaiian communities, leading to protests against construction. Negotiations are ongoing to address cultural concerns and seek consent.

"We don't want to build a telescope without their permission," Dr. Tsuneta emphasised. "It's an ongoing process."

Interestingly, alternative sites have been discussed, including Hanle in Ladakh, India, which already hosts a high-altitude observatory. While no decision has been made, the possibility reflects India's growing role in global astronomy.

What Will TMT Search For?

The telescope's scientific agenda is vast. It will study black holes, map distant galaxies, and probe the early universe. But its most exciting mission is the search for extraterrestrial life.

"One of the important purposes is to find life on another planet other than Earth," said Dr. Tsuneta. "Astronomers believe there are other life forms elsewhere, distant from Earth. This telescope will find the signature of life forms in planetary systems belonging to other stars – not our Sun."

This means TMT will analyse exoplanets – planets orbiting stars outside our solar system – for chemical signatures that indicate life, such as water vapour or organic molecules.

Timeline and Progress

The TMT is expected to be operational by the mid-2030s. Technological development is progressing well, thanks to contributions from partner nations, particularly India's precision engineering.

"Technologically, thanks to the Indian contribution, progress is in good shape," Dr. Tsuneta noted.

A Nobel-Worthy Quest

The implications of TMT's discoveries could be monumental. Detecting life beyond Earth would be one of the greatest scientific breakthroughs of all time, potentially earning global recognition.

"If you find it, you will get a Nobel Prize," quipped Pallava Bagla during the conversation.

"I'm too old," laughed Dr. Tsuneta. "Younger people should get a Nobel Prize, not me. Obviously, the team should get it."

India-Japan: Partners in Space and Beyond

This collaboration builds on a strong history of India-Japan cooperation in space science.

The two nations are already working together on LUPEX, a lunar exploration mission to search for water on the Moon. Now, with TMT, they aim to look for life among the stars.

India and Japan are old and good friends; they are together looking for water on the Moon through LUPEX and life on other stars using the Thirty Metre Telescope.

Why It Matters

The TMT project represents more than just a scientific instrument – it's a symbol of international collaboration, technological innovation, and humanity's relentless curiosity. As India and Japan join hands to explore the cosmos, the dream of finding life beyond Earth moves closer to reality.