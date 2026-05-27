"That's Someone's Monthly Salary": Internet Debates Rs 1.1 Lakh Rent For 3BHK In Bengaluru

A social media post about a 3BHK apartment in Bengaluru has reignited conversations around the city's rapidly rising rental costs. The listing, which mentioned a monthly rent of Rs 1.1 lakh along with a Rs 4 lakh security deposit, triggered strong reactions online, with many calling the price unaffordable for most working professionals.

The apartment, located near Embassy Golf Links Business Park close to Domlur and Indiranagar, was described as a semi-furnished corner flat spread across nearly 1,800 square feet. The property featured a private terrace, balcony, puja room, modular kitchen, and wooden flooring in the living room.

The residential complex also offered premium amenities, including a swimming pool, gymnasium, tennis and squash courts, skating rink, landscaped gardens, and a community hall. In addition to the rent, maintenance charges of around Rs 6,000 per month were also listed.

As screenshots of the listing circulated online, social media users debated whether such prices reflected Bengaluru's growing housing problem or simply the cost of living in one of the city's most sought-after neighbourhoods.

"A 3BHK on rent for 1.1L in Bangalore??? That's actually someone's monthly salary," the tweet read.

See the post here:

Many users argued that rental prices in Bengaluru have become unsustainable, especially for salaried professionals. Several pointed out that employees often face a difficult choice between paying high rents near their workplace or enduring long daily commutes through the city's congested traffic.

One user wrote, "The rents are absurd in Bangalore. People who are paying this are responsible for such mad rent. Mostly these flats are shared by 3-4 people. So they still take it anyway."

Others, however, defended the pricing, saying properties near major business hubs and upscale localities like Indiranagar naturally command premium rents. Some also noted that expensive apartments are frequently shared among multiple flatmates, making the costs more manageable.

A second user wrote, "Ummmm Anshika the location mentioned is walkable from Indranagar. It is akin to south Bombay literally. 1 lakh is a justified rent. And the ones who stay there earn 10-20L per month for sure."

A third commented, "Cost of the flat is above 3cr. If rent doesn't even give half of bank interest then what's the use of buying this flat? That's why rent is that much. People should buy flats only if they want to live. Never buy for investment unless it's under construction phase and can exit."

Users also compared rental trends across other major metro cities and debated whether urban housing costs are becoming increasingly disconnected from average incomes.