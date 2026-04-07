Bengaluru Resident Faces Tough House Hunt As Rs 30,000 Rent Fails To Offer Basic Amenities

Rising rental prices in Bengaluru are becoming a growing concern for tenants, particularly for those looking for simple homes with basic facilities. Many renters say that even after paying high amounts, they are unable to find houses that meet their basic expectations.

A Bengaluru resident recently shared their experience on Reddit while searching for a 1BHK flat within a 6 km radius of Kadubeesanahalli. The search covered areas such as Bellandur, HSR Layout, Marathahalli, AECS Layout and nearby Sarjapur.

The resident described the entire process as frustrating and said that the rent is exorbitant despite the lack of basic amenities. He also said that even after paying around Rs 30,000, it is difficult to find a flat with a proper balcony and parking facilities.

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Questions About Basic Amenities

According to the post, flat rents in these areas range from Rs 28,000 to Rs 32,000 or more. Despite this, many homes lack essential amenities like a proper balcony and designated parking space.

The resident further stated that many flats lack basic amenities like usable balconies and designated parking spaces, leading to tenants' difficulties.

Concerns About Misleading Advertising

The post also expressed concern about property advertisements. According to the resident, many listings claim to have a balcony, but in reality, it's just a small utility space near the washing machine.

The resident clarified that his expectations are not high and he only wants a simple 1BHK with a small balcony and parking. However, such options are either scarce or very expensive.

The resident also questioned whether people are actually able to find such flats or if most people are having to compromise on either a balcony or parking.