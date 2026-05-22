2 Indian Climbers Die Descending Mount Everest After Summit

Two Indian climbers who summited Mount Everest - the world's highest peak - died while descending, PTI reported on Friday citing a Nepal official.

Rishi Bhandari, Secretary General of the Expedition Operators Association of Nepal told news agency PTI that one climber became extremely exhuasted during the descent. "Shepa guides worked really hard to save his life and rescue him from the Balcony to the South Col overnight, but the climber could not be saved despite their efforts," he said.

He said at around the same time last evening, another climber, Arun Tiwari, summited Everest at approximately 5:30 pm. "He had two experienced climbing Sherpa guides and they were trying to descend together, but he became exhausted at the Hillary Step, and our guides were not able to bring him back," Bhandari added.

Tiwari reportedly died near the Hillary Step while being assisted by four Sherpa guides during the descent. Sandeep Are died at Camp II after being brought down by a team of Sherpa rescuers.

The deaths come amid successful Everest summits by several Indians, including 21-year-old Saanika Shah and the Border Security Force (BSF) all-women mountaineering team.

A record number of 274 climbers have reached the summit of Mount Everest on Wednesday from Nepal side (South Base Camp) in a single day after the climbing season started late with delays in the Khumbu Icefall causing pressure on route opening and load-ferrying operations.

Rope-fixing, a major step in enabling access to the summit was completed on May 13, marking the official beginning of the climbing season this year.

This year is expected to be a year of record on Mount Everest with the authorities in Nepal issuing 493 permits to scale Mount Everest. This is the highest number of permits to be issued in a year since the mountain was first summitted successfully by Tenzing Norgay and Sir Edmund Hillary for the first time in 1953.