Bengaluru Landlord 'Randomly' Hikes Rent By Rs 4,000, Tenant Vents Frustration Online: 'It's Crazy'

A Bengaluru resident has caught social media's attention after lamenting about the problematic rent hikes in the city. In a now-viral Instagram video titled "Realities of living in Bengaluru," a user named Dishaka revealed that her landlord randomly increased her monthly rent by Rs 4,000 after initially misleading her. The woman said the landlord told her that she would have to vacate the apartment as his brother was relocating to the city and needed a flat.

“My landlord just lied to me. He randomly decided to increase my rent by 4K a month, saying that his brother is moving into town and he has to make his brother move into my apartment,” Dishaka can be heard saying in the clip.

Dishaka questioned the landlord's motives, noting the suspicion of being singled out to vacate when he owned the entire building.

“He owns the entire building that I stay in, and yet he wanted just me to move out,” she said, adding: “I just wanted to know if it's just me or is this really common in Bangalore. I knew landlords are super annoying and extremely money-minded, but yeah, now I'm paying 4K a month and it's crazy."

The incident highlighted the growing tenant discontent across India's IT capital, where skyrocketing rental prices and arbitrary landlord demands have become a major topic of discussion.

"It's very common, my landlord said they want to sell it, and out of nowhere started bringing random people to show the flat," said one user, while another added: "Same happened with me a few months back! Even I'm paying 2,000 extra now."

A third commented: "Yeah they do that. After COVID-19, landlords increased the rent unreasonably high, and if you don't agree, then they will ask you to leave, giving you a month's notice. So, yep."

A fourth said: "This happened to me too, my landlord randomly decided to increase the rent by Rs 4,000, and this was one year ago."

Check The Viral Post:

Also Read | British Couple Praises 'Excellent' Indian Railways After Travelling With 2-Month-Old Baby

Previous Instances

Dishaka is not the only Bengaluru resident airing her concerns about landlords increasing rents. Last week, an American woman named Dana Marie took to Instagram to detail that her landlord wanted to increase her rent by a steep 33 per cent.

“This is a problem. Do you know that in the US, this wouldn't even be legal in a lot of places. They have rent caps like 10 per cent annually. You can't increase more than that, and people actually follow the law," Marie stated.

Marie added that the craziest part was not the increase in her rent, but how normal it was starting to feel, especially for those who have to switch places.