British Couple Praises 'Excellent' Indian Railways After Travelling With 2-Month-Old Baby

A British couple journeying across India with their two-month-old baby have praised Indian Railways for being an 'excellent way to travel' between cities. In a now-viral Instagram video titled, 'Sharing thoughts about travelling in India with a 2-month-old baby', the couple not only detailed their experience travelling in the trains but also appreciated the country for being incredibly 'welcoming' to infants.

Hazel Lindsey and Martin Bailey stated that travelling by Indian Railways with baby Alexander was one of the highlights of their India trip.

"We've always adored travelling by Indian railways, so when baby Alexander came along, we knew we wanted him to experience it too," the couple stated.

"Indian Railways remains an excellent way to travel between cities. Trains are mostly on time and easy to book using an app. Some stations can be fairly busy, but elevators (and porters) can make life much easier, especially as we had mountains of luggage."

Lindsey pointed out that her baby was loving the hustle and bustle of the country, which inadvertently led to the 'best naps of his life'.



"He napped on the go in his carrier, whether in a tuk-tuk or whilst we were eating mutton biryani for dinner," said Lindsey, adding: "Everyone wants to say hello. You've got to be fine with complete strangers coming up to you and wanting a cuddle with the baby. We were fine with this, but it's something you should consider if you plan a visit to India with a baby."

Describing India as incredibly welcoming for babies, the couple stated that they were routinely brought the cutest cribs when they visited restaurants for dinner.

Check The Viral Post:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, one of the social media users said, "It takes a village to raise a child. India is that village," while another added: "Bringing cribs to the table is awesome."

A third commented: "I am just thinking about mom. Two months postpartum, and I think rest is required to recover first and then travel. I waited six months before travel as a second-time mom."

A fourth said: "Have you guys been to Amritsar, Punjab, yet? If you plan for it, I would love to be a host to you guys! Enjoy your India journey."