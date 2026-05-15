"No Military Solution, Negotiate Seriously": Iran's Message To US From Delhi

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is in New Delhi to attend a BRICS conclave, said that the Islamic Republic has a lot of reasons to not trust the United States, but on the other hand, the Americans can trust the Iranians without a doubt.

"Iran has every reason not to trust US while Americans have every reason to trust us," he said and added that the negotiations between the countries are "suffering from trust".

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi following a meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers, Araghchi claimed that after the US became hopeless about achieving any goal in their war against Iran, they offered to negotiate.

Read | 'Tehran Will Never Bow': Iran's Araghchi Blasts US, Israel At BRICS Meet

"We have no trust in Americans. This is the main obstacle in the way of any diplomatic effort," Araghchi said.

Iran Only Answers To The Language Of Respects: Araghchi

The foreign minister said that despite the hostility, there is a "shaky" ceasefire in place because the Iranians want to give a chance to diplomacy. He said that he does not see a "military solution" to anything related to Iran.

"They have tested us time and again. We never bow to any pressure or threat. We also resist against any sanction. Iranian people only answer to the language of respect," he emphasised.

India's Role In Bringing Peace In The Middle East

Regarding India's role in bringing about peace in the Middle East, Araghchi said that New Delhi can play a "greater role".

"We will welcome any constructive role by India," he said.

The Chinese Have Good Intentions, Says Araghchi

The Iranian minister said that he is open to any kind of support, including from China, to help resolve conflict in the Middle East.

"We appreciate any country who has the ability to help, particularly China. We have very good relations with China; we are strategic partners to each other, and we know that the Chinese have good intentions, so anything that can be done by them to help diplomacy would be welcomed by the Islamic Republic," he said.

Read | "UAE Directly Involved In Act Of Aggression Against Iran": Abbas Araghchi

Speaking during the same meeting, S. Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs, warned on Friday that there is a growing instability in the Middle East region that could severely disrupt global energy supplies.

Hormuz Open To All Except Countries That Are In War With Iran

Aragchi acknowledged that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz has become "very complicated", yet Iran has maintained a stance of conditional cooperation.

"As much as our concern, Hormuz is open to all except those vessels of those countries who are in war with us," the Iranian minister stated, while extending an olive branch to neutral trade by adding, "We are ready to help those who want to pass the Strait."

Read | In Araghchi's India Visit, A #Minab168 Reminder For World

He was positive that once the war finds an end, "everything will go to normal".

As a vital artery for the world's energy supplies, any sustained disruption in the Strait of Hormuz poses an immediate threat to global trade.