'Unacceptable': Centre Slams Attack On Indian-Flagged Vessel Near Oman

An Indian-flagged commercial vessel has come under attack off the coast of Oman, but all its 14 crew members are safe, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

It is not immediately known who carried out the strike on the vessel on Wednesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs described the attack as "unacceptable".

"The attack on an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman yesterday is unacceptable, and we deplore the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted," it said.

"All Indian crew on board are safe, and we thank the Omani authorities for rescuing them," it said.

The MEA said India reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, should be avoided.

The vessel was sailing from Somalia, and the strike triggered a fire that led to the sinking of the vessel, it is learnt.

The crew members were rescued by Oman's Coast Guard and taken to Diba port.

At least two other Indian-flagged ships have been attacked since the war between the US and Iran began on February 28.

The latest attack came amid the fragile security situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)