Bengaluru Homeowner Reveals Dark Side Of Buying Flat In City: 'Left A Bad Taste'

A Bengaluru homeowner has caught social media's attention after sharing the unglamorous reality of buying a flat in the city. While most buyers only post the 'happy parts' of owning apartments, the resident revealed everything that left them disappointed, a year after buying the unit. From paying off corrupt government officials to dodging scams by shady builders targeting naive buyers, the resident's 'list of regrets' detailed the dark side of real estate.

"The buying process involves bribe towards sub-registrar, and if it's your first time, your builder might be scamming you with a low circle rate to lower the stamp duty," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

The homeowner also called out the residents who refused to pay for the water tanker, as they wanted all amenities included in the maintenance fee.

"Tanker guy's bill has been pending since two months, and residents don't want to pay. They want everything to be included within 1.5K rupees monthly maintenance they pay," the resident said, adding: "Monkeys come and break the pipes, so water is stopped until the pipes are repaired in like 25 mins max."

The flat owner said electricty was a major issue as the transformer was not able to sustain the energy demands of all flats at maximum capacity.

"The transformer they give you cannot support all the flats together at max capacity. New transformer costs 5L. To buy the new transformer, the residents suddenly act all poor and delay the decision with an extreme blame game," they stated.

The user highlighted that even with a manageable interest rate, the financial burden of an EMI felt like a loose noose around a buyer's neck.

"Even if the EMI is radically low, it simply feels like a noose around your neck lol. It's just too loose but still there," they said, adding: "In the end I realise, even with all of this, you know you can clear the EMI and have a house for your parents to stay as they get old. But these are things they don't tell you after owning your own flat. I thought I should share."

Check the Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users largely agreed with the homeowner's assessment, pointing out that living in apartments can often lead to such issues.

"The problem is that almost all builders in tier-1 cities are greedy and morally corrupt. Bengaluru has reached the next level. Everyone wants to loot the tech money," said one user, while another added: "It's really not worth buying flats in smaller apartments. Either save and buy in a proper gated community or don't buy at all."

A third commented: "Some of these are part and parcel of life, which inadvertently come with any place of living, while some of the others definitely need study and a long-lasting solution."

A fourth said: "Are we neighbours, bro? I have the exact same feedback about my society. Not sure if you added association politics and the association presidents threatening the residents with court cases if you speak up against them."