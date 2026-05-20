Man Calls High-Rise Living 'Hell' Despite Luxury Amenities: 'Flat Worth Crores Has Zero Value'

High-rise living is marketed as the ultimate form of luxury to city-dwellers who spend a significant chunk of their life capital on booking these apartments. While the amenities are ample, the reality of living in such units can often be depressing, as revealed by a resident in a viral Instagram video. Contrasting expensive real estate with a poor quality of life, the user named Puneet Jindal said living in these flats worth crores had zero value to him as his experience was "hellish".

Despite premium amenities like a swimming pool, clubhouse, and sports courts, Jindal claims his multi-crore flat feels worthless due to severe design flaws, including intense heat from AC exhaust and a lack of fresh air.

“I am sharing my experience. A flat worth crores has zero value, zero in my eyes. I don't know about your point of view,” Jindal can be heard saying in the video.

“My wife is tempering the food. And the problem with me is, it has already spread now. I normally sit here. I come out and sit here. I meditate here. Sneeze after sneeze starts,” he said, whilst claiming that his bathroom constantly reeked due to sewage issues.

“Everyone's AC is running, brother. This whole place becomes a furnace, brother. There is no such thing as fresh air here," he added.

Jindal argued that urban homeownership traps people in lifelong, exhausting debt, essentially forcing them into wage slavery at the expense of their well-being. Preferring a rural lifestyle, Jindal highlighted the benefits of village living, that includes affordable rent, a slower pace, and access to cleaner air.

“If you are earning 25,000 in a village and earning 1 lakh in a city, keep in mind, it is equal,” said Jindal. “According to me, living in a city is a hellish life.”

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Mixed Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 4.1 million views and thousands of comments, with some social media users agreeing with his assessment, while others pointed out that apartment life might be comfortable for others.

"I think the same. A flat is like a matchbox," said one user, while another added: "Would you like to make another video on village life. 12 hours of electricity supply, sanitation issues, medical facilities, and schooling of kids?? How about these factors??"

A third commented: "Ground to third and fourth floor will always have noises and foul smell from the bathroom because STP also pushes back the airflow. Always buy 10+ floor above to avoid such issues."

A fourth said: "The kind of peace these societies offer is truly unmatched. Sure, apartment living may not appeal to people who prefer open terraces and independent homes, but for many, this lifestyle brings comfort and convenience."