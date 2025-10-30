Businessman Based In Delhi-NCR Buys 4 Flats In DLF's 'The Dahlias' Worth Rs 380 Crore

A businessman based in Delhi-NCR has bought four luxury apartments in DLF's The Dahalias, at Golf Course Road in Gurugram, for a staggering Rs 380 crore. According to the sources, this is the largest real estate deal in Delhi-NCR in the super-luxury housing segment. The four apartments span a combined 35,000 square feet. Real estate consultancy and brokerage firm Rizin Advisory has facilitated the deal. Kshitij Jain, founder of Rizin Advisory, confirmed advising on the transaction.

According to market sources, the buyer already owns a residence in The Camellias and has now acquired four apartments in The Dahlias as an upgrade.

Located in Sector 54 in Gurugram, The Dahlias forms part of DLF's DLF5 Golf Links communities, which include The Camellias, The Aralias and The Magnolias.

The project spans about 7.5 million square feet and features 420 residences across 29 floors and eight towers.

Premium apartments valued at over Rs 1 crore recorded four per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in sales during the first nine months of 2025, according to the report from commercial real estate company JLL India. This increased contribution was primarily driven by 10 per cent growth in demand for the Rs 1.5 to 3 crore housing segment.

Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune accounted for over 60 per cent share in residential sales volume across India's top seven cities during January-September 2025, the report further said.