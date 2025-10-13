Advertisement
INDIA
World

Water Crisis At South Delhi's 2 Iconic Malls? What Authorities Said

The Delhi government said the malls were claiming they were using private tankers, but were tapping into groundwater instead.

Read Time: 2 mins
New Delhi:

Real estate company DLF clarified that its two south Delhi malls - DLF Promenade and DLF Emporio in Vasant Kunj - are fully functional, denying claims that they might face closure amid the festive season owing to water supply issues.

"Contrary to claims, the two malls are operating with an adequate water supply and have not faced disruptions that would necessitate closure. Both malls acknowledge the concerns raised about water supply in Vasant Kunj for a couple of days, but clarify that their malls have robust contingency measures in place," DLF said in a statement.

DLF further assured that the foremost priority remains providing the best services to customers. "Our teams are working diligently and in close coordination with concerned authorities to ensure uninterrupted services, especially with the festive season at its peak," the statement added.

The Delhi government said the malls were claiming they were using private tankers to facilitate water supply, but were tapping into groundwater instead. This invited government action and their supply was stopped. After they applied for water connections, the supply was restored.

Delhi Mall, DLF Promenade Mall, DLF Emporio
NDTV News
INDIA
World
