YouTuber's Review Of Delhi's DLF Emporio Mall Goes Viral: 'Ignorant And Elitist'

Indian YouTuber Ishan Sharma, known for his candid critiques, recently shared his observations on Delhi's luxury mall, DLF Emporio. Mr Sharma, who previously went viral for criticising the US tipping system, visited the upscale mall with a friend and took to social media platform X to share his insights. The YouTuber noted that luxury brands in DLF Emporio create an illusion of exclusivity by treating customers with a hint of indifference. Instead of offering ''good service'', these brands often employ elitist treatment to reinforce their high-end image. He recalled being asked to wait by a Cartier doorman, only to be met with disinterest upon entering.

In his tweet, he also talked about the mall's opulent ambience, citing the consistent aroma that greets customers upon entry. Mr Sharma observed that luxury brands often showcase minimal products on their shelves to create an impression of exclusivity and high value. This "negative space" strategy makes items seem rare, justifying premium prices.

''There were soo few products at display, it almost felt like a waste of space But that's how people perceive luxury. Few items and low supply makes it look higher value, hence justifying the price. Lastly the treatment: A cartier doorman asked us to wait in line and there was no one to attend us when we did get inside. This partly ignorant and elitist treatment makes you crave their acceptance even more,'' his tweet read.

See the tweet here:

I just visited Delhi's most expensive mall.



DLF Emporio✨



2Lac Cartier glasses, 50K burberry t shirt, and 1L RS for coach handbags



Here are 3 things I noticed:



Sensory branding: there's a consistent aroma when you step into the mall which gives it an opulent and elegant vibe.… pic.twitter.com/NDkJnrfhH3 — Ishan Sharma (@Ishansharma7390) September 24, 2024

His tweet has gone viral, and internet users had many observations to offer. One user wrote, ''The big brands often have high-budget marketing campaigns and loyalty programs that keep customers engaged and invested in their products and that's make them different from the low budget brands. However in India the Market of small brands is higher as comparison of big brands.''

Another commented, ''Luxury brands practice minimalism in short...no unnecesaary marketing ...they know their worth.''

A third said, ''Luxury Brands follow "status gatekeeping" where brands use elitist treatment, like ignoring or making customers wait, to create a sense of exclusion. This subtly makes people crave acceptance, reinforcing the idea that luxury is for the privileged few.''