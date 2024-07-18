BITS Pilani Dropout, 22, Claims He Earned Rs 35 Lakh Last Month, Ashneer Grover's Reaction Viral

Ishan Sharma, a 22-year-old YouTuber who dropped out from BITS Pilani, recently revealed his impressive monthly earnings to a panel of well-known personalities, including Ashneer Grover, Sanjeev Bikchandani, Asish Mohapatra and Sarthak Ahuja. In a podcast, Mr Sharma claimed that he made Rs 35 lakh last month and how he views it as a problem. After his statement, the reaction from these industry veterans was nothing short of astonishment. Ashneer Grover's response was notably humorous and drew considerable interest online.

Speaking on the podcast, Mr Sharma explained that he sees earning Rs 35 lakh as a problem because it is a "small amount" that "does not allow him to go outside and do business". This revelation was met with wide-eyed surprise from the panel. Mr Grover, who is known for his candidness, was particularly taken aback. "'Tu 35 lakh kamata hai kya mahine me?' (You make Rs 35 lakhs a month?)" Mr Grover exclaimed. "Tu yahan baithna chahiye, humko puchna chahiye (You should sit at our places, and we should be questioning you.)" he added.

Later, during the podcast, Mr Grover revealed that he was earning nothing when he was 22. Asish Mohapatra mentioned his monthly income of Rs 35,000. As for Sarthak Ahuja and Sanjeev Bikhchandani, they were earning Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,500 a month, respectively.

The video was from the podcast titled 'LEAKED - How to Start a Business in 2024 (What ACTUALLY WORKS)'. In his podcast, Mr Sharma was interviewing Ashneer Grover, founder of BharatPe and Third Unicorn, and a Shark from Shark Tank Season 1; Asish Mohapatra, Co-founder and CEO of OfBusiness and Co-founder of Oxyzo Financial Services; Sarthak Ahuja, Director at Niamh Ventures and Finance Content Creator; and Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder of Info Edge, which owns Naukri.com.

The short clip from the podcast has gone viral on microblogging site X. Since being shared, it has garnered more than 726,000 views and over 5,000 likes.

"It's good that he is making 35LPM. But as soon as he becomes famous for this, it'll create a FOMO moment for any college student at this stage. Even though I'm 23 and not earning a penny, I am dependent on my dad, but I'm working on something that'll match the earnings of the same guy at that age," wrote one user.

"I was having a great day until I saw this," jokingly said another. "Did he just say Rs 35 lakhs/month 'a small money'?" exclaimed another.