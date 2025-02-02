Ashneer Grover Calls Out Salman Khan For Creating "Unnecessary Drama" On <i>Bigg Boss 18</i>

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover has talked about his face-off with Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss 18 episode. FYI: Salman had called out Ashneer for making false statements about him. Now, Ashneer has hit back at the actor, accusing him of unnecessarily creating drama at an event in NIT Kurukshetra.

In a video, which was shared on X (formerly Twitter), Ashneer Grover said, “Faltu ka panga leke apna competition khada kiya usne. Main toh shanti se gaya tha jab mereko bulaya. Ab drama create karna ke liye aap kisiko bol do, arey main toh aapse mila hi nahi. I don't even know your name. Abey naam nahi jaanta toh bulaaya kyun tha? (He created unnecessary competition by picking a fight. I had gone peacefully when I was called. And now, to create drama, he's telling everyone, ‘Oh, I never even met you. I don't even know your name.' If you didn't know my name, then why did you call me?)”

Ashneer Grover further denied Salman Khan's claim that he never met him before.

He said, "Aur ek baat main bata deta hun. Tum agar meri company ke brand ambassador the toh aisa nahi ho sakta ki tum merese bina mile brand ambassador ban gaye. Mai bhi k**ino ki tarah hi company chalata tha. Everything had to go through me." (And let me tell you one more thing. If you were the brand ambassador of my company, it wouldn't have been possible for you to become the brand ambassador without meeting me. I ran my company like a ruthless person. Everything had to go through me.)

It all started in 2023 when Ashneer Grover made an appearance on the Vaghera Vaghera podcast and claimed that he met Salman Khan during a sponsored ad shoot but the actor refused to take a photo with him.

Last year, Ashneer Grover came as a guest on Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 18 where the actor confronted Ashneer about the same.

He said, “The meeting was not held with you but with your team. Maybe you were also present there. We have not had any discussions. I saw what you said. You presented that we befooled you. This is wrong. Those numbers were wrong.”

In response, Ashneer Grover maintained his silence and even apologised to Salman Khan. He said that he did not intend to disrespect the actor. Later, Ashneer also wrote a note on LinkedIn, praising Salman's hosting skills.