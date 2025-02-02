Anupam Kher And Salman Khan In A Frame. That's It. That's The Post

Anupam Kher and Salman Khan have been working in the film industry for decades now. The actors, who shared screen space in several movies, are close friends in real life. On Saturday, Anupam Kher shared a picture of himself hugging Salman. In the caption, the actor penned a sweet note reflecting on their years of friendship

Anupam Kher wrote, "Salman aur main! Hum zyada bhale naa miley, par jab milte hai toh saalo ki dosti ki khushi chehre par saaf dikhaai deti!" (Salman and I! We may not meet often, but when we do, the happiness of years of friendship is clearly visible on our faces.)

This isn't the first time Anupam Kher has expressed his fondness for Salman Khan. Last year, the actor treated his Instafam to another picture with Salman. In the image, Anupam Kher was seen dressed in a suit while Salman was dressed up in a casual outfit. The duo were all smiles for the camera.

In the caption, Anupam Kher wrote, "Always a pleasure to meet #Tiger!#SalmanKhan #Bhai."

The Internet was excited about the two actors sharing a frame. A user wrote, "My favourite hero Salman sir. nice pic both of you." Another fan said, "Very excited for bhai's next THE BULL."

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in the blockbuster Tiger 3 with frequent collaborator Katrina Kaif. The actor also made cameo appearances in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Varun Dhawan's Baby John. He is currently busy filming for AR Murugadoss' Sikandar.

On the other hand, Anupam Kher's latest release Emergency is currently running in theatres. The actor plays the role of political leader Jayaprakash Narayan in the movie. Directed by Kangana Ranaut, the film is based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.