When "Immature Boys" Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Lost Interest In <i>Karan Arjun</i> Midway During Shoot

A massive blockbuster, Karan Arjun set the bar really high and showed brotherhood like never before. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, the up and coming stars of the early 90s, redefined sibling love and even today we remember them as the iconic brother-sister. But did you know that during the shoot, Shah Rukh and Salman made things really different for director Rakesh Roshan?

In the recently released Netflix documentary series The Roshans, Rakesh Roshan recalled the time when he was shooting Karan Arjun with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

"Shah Rukh didn't believe in this story at all, they started losing interest in the film," the director said.

"When a shot is ready, though the sun is setting, they wouldn't turn up when we called them. They'd come at the last moment and we had to rush the shot," he added.

In fact, things got so serious that Rakesh's wife had to intervene, admitted Shah Rukh himself.

"Pinkie ji scolded me a lot. 'You are troubling Guddu (Rakesh) a lot. I didn't expect it from you.' Because, between Salman and me, I was slightly better behaved; at least on the face of it. I was like, 'I didn't do anything. It's all his (Salman) doing.' We were two young kids, really troubling a father figure, to be honest," Shah Rukh said in the documentary.

"In Karan Arjun, right from the beginning, there were days when things were happening and I didn't know why they were happening. But I got over it. I used to pray every morning, 'I should not lose my cool. They are immature boys. Let them behave the way they are behaving. I shouldn't lose my cool, and I should get my work done'. This is how I completed the film, in the exact dates that I took from them," the director narrated in an earlier interview.

Originally released in 1995, Karan Arjun re-released on November 22. It features Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Johnny Lever and Ranjeet in pivotal roles.

