Anupam Kher's Open Letter To "Young Self": "Life Is Going To Surprise You"

Anupam Kher's latest Instagram post is an inspiring open letter to his younger self. The post kicks off with a throwback black-and-white picture of the veteran actor, followed by a powerful message.

It read, “Dear Young Anupam, You're sitting in that tiny room in Shimla, staring at the mirror, practicing dialogues you think no one will ever hear. Your dreams feel far away, don't they? Bollywood, theater, recognition-it all seems impossible from where you are. Let me tell you something: ‘Impossible' is just a word you haven't conquered yet.”

The letter also highlighted how life will unfold with its fair share of surprises, challenges and lessons.

Anupam Kher added, “Life is going to surprise you. The rejections, the failures, the moments of self-doubt they will become the stepping stones of your story. You'll cry over lost roles, but one day, you'll laugh at those tears because they'll lead you to something better. Like Saaransh-your first film as an old man when you were just 28. Funny, right? Life's like that. It will test you, but it will also reward you when you least expect it.”

Adding a touch of humour, Anupam Kher addressed his "hair situation" with a cheeky comment – “Oh, and one more thing-about the whole hair situation, don't worry. You'll still have swag! Yours truly, Anupam.”

Anupam Kher ended the letter on an uplifting note with a postscript, “Life begins at 40. Or maybe 60. But the beauty of it is that it never really ends; it just evolves.”

Anupam Kher was last seen in Vijay 69. The Netflix film tells the inspiring story of Vijay, a 68-year-old man, played by Anupam Kher, who decides to participate in a triathlon. The movie also features Chunky Pandey and Mihir Ahuja in key roles.