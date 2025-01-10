Advertisement

Why Neena Gupta Called Pritish Nandy A "Bas***d" In A Now-Deleted Instagram Comment

Pritish Nandy died at his Mumbai house on January 8

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Why Neena Gupta Called Pritish Nandy A "Bas***d" In A Now-Deleted Instagram Comment
Neena Gupta, Pritish Nandy
New Delhi:

Neena Gupta's comment on Anupam Kher's tribute post for adman Pritish Nandy captured the Internet's attention. Anupam Kher was among the firsts who shared a tribute post for his dear friend, letting the world know he's no more. In the comments section, Neena Gupta wrote, "Do you know, what he did to me, and I called him a bastard openly. He stole my baby's birth certificate and published it. 

In another comment, Neena Gupta added, "So no RIP, you understand, and I have proof of it." The comments are either hidden or deleted now.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

For context, Neena Gupta referred to Masaba's birth certificate in her comments. As she mentioned, Pritish Nandy stole Masaba's certificate to reveal her identity. Masaba (Gupta) was born out of a wedlock when Neena Gupta was in a relationship with star cricketer Viv Richards. 

Anupam Kher wrote an emotional post for the late producer. An excerpt from his post read, "He was also one of the most fearless people I had come across. Always Larger than life. I learnt so many things from him. 

"Off-late we didn't meet much. But there was a time when we were inseparable! I will never forget when he surprised me by putting me on the cover of Filmfare and more importantly #TheIllustratedWeelky." Take a look:

Along with Anupam Kher, actors Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kareena Kapoor, Sayani Gupta, filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose remembered the prolific journalist, poet, producer.

Pritish Nandy wore many hats. He wrote around 40 books of poetry in English and translated poems from Bengali, Urdu, and Punjabi into English. 

Films like Sur, Kaante, Jhankaar Beats, Chameli, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, and Pyaar Ke Side Effects were made by his company, Pritish Nandy Communications.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Neena Gupta, Pritish Nandy, Anupam Kher
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com