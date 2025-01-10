Why Neena Gupta Called Pritish Nandy A "Bas***d" In A Now-Deleted Instagram Comment

Neena Gupta's comment on Anupam Kher's tribute post for adman Pritish Nandy captured the Internet's attention. Anupam Kher was among the firsts who shared a tribute post for his dear friend, letting the world know he's no more. In the comments section, Neena Gupta wrote, "Do you know, what he did to me, and I called him a bastard openly. He stole my baby's birth certificate and published it.

In another comment, Neena Gupta added, "So no RIP, you understand, and I have proof of it." The comments are either hidden or deleted now.

For context, Neena Gupta referred to Masaba's birth certificate in her comments. As she mentioned, Pritish Nandy stole Masaba's certificate to reveal her identity. Masaba (Gupta) was born out of a wedlock when Neena Gupta was in a relationship with star cricketer Viv Richards.

Anupam Kher wrote an emotional post for the late producer. An excerpt from his post read, "He was also one of the most fearless people I had come across. Always Larger than life. I learnt so many things from him.

"Off-late we didn't meet much. But there was a time when we were inseparable! I will never forget when he surprised me by putting me on the cover of Filmfare and more importantly #TheIllustratedWeelky." Take a look:

Along with Anupam Kher, actors Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kareena Kapoor, Sayani Gupta, filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose remembered the prolific journalist, poet, producer.

Pritish Nandy wore many hats. He wrote around 40 books of poetry in English and translated poems from Bengali, Urdu, and Punjabi into English.

Films like Sur, Kaante, Jhankaar Beats, Chameli, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, and Pyaar Ke Side Effects were made by his company, Pritish Nandy Communications.