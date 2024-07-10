Vicky Kaushal Needed A Series Of Heart Emojis To Comment On Katrina Kaif's Pics

Image Instagrammed by Katrina Kaif. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

First, let us thank Katrina Kaif for making our day look oh-so-bright. The actress has shared a sun-kissed picture from her time in Munich. In the frame, Katrina, dressed in a striped shirt, is standing on a balcony. Don't miss the breathtaking mountain view in the backdrop. Sharing the photo, Katrina wrote, “Good Morning”. She has also added a sunflower emoji. Well, well, the picture became an instant hit on social media. Not just us, but Katrina's husband, actor Vicky Kaushal too couldn't stop himself from dropping a dozen heart emojis in the comments. We get it, Vicky Kaushal, we get it. Katrina's close friend Mimi Mathur left black hearts under the post. Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, and celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala followed suit. Actress Vaani Kapoor spoke on everyone's behalf when she wrote, “Beautiful.” Now, we won't keep you waiting. Here is the picture we are talking about:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif never fail to give couple goals. The two got married in December 2021 in Rajasthan. Recently, the actor opened up about their first Karwa Chauth celebration. Vicky Kaushal, who is gearing up for the release of Bad Newz, told Film Companion, “ “I am okay with keeping a fast. As actors, we go through diet restrictions and all that, so being an actor helps. But she [Katrina Kaif] is a Google queen. She asked Google when she'll be able to see the moon.” He added, “Google said 8:30 pm. I told her the moon won't listen to Google; it will come when it wants to. Google can't predict the movement of clouds. There was a delay, and she was like, ‘It hasn't come.' I said it's not like I am calling it. It will come when it wants to. She was completely fine till the time that Google said, 8:30 pm; after that, she was like, 'Now I am feeling hungry'.”

Aren't they the cutest?