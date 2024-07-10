Vicky Kaushal Recalls Katrina Kaif's First Karwa Chauth Celebrations: 'She Asked Google...'

Katrina Kaif shared this image. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are couple goals. From going on holidays to celebrating each other's accomplishments, the two never fail to make our hearts skip a beat. Now, in an interview with Film Companion, Vicky Kaushal opened up about their first Karwa Chauth celebration. The actor also said that Katrina is a “Google Queen”. Recalling the time, Vicky Kaushal, who also kept a fast for his ladylove, said, “I am okay with keeping a fast. As actors, we go through diet restrictions and all that, so being an actor helps. But she [Katrina Kaif] is a Google queen. She asked Google when she'll be able to see the moon.” The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in December 2021.

Vicky Kaushal added how he tried to make Katrina Kaif understand that Moon doesn't listen to Google. The actor said, "Google said 8:30 pm. I told her the moon won't listen to Google; it will come when it wants to. Google can't predict the movement of clouds.”

Vicky Kaushal continued, “There was a delay, and she was like, ‘It hasn't come.' I said it's not like I am calling it. It will come when it wants to. She was completely fine till the time that Google said, 8:30 pm; after that, she was like, 'Now I am feeling hungry'.”

In the same interview, Vicky Kaushal revealed Katrina Kaif's reaction to his crazy viral song Tauba Tauba. He said, “The biggest relief was when she approved of the song. She was like this is good. And I was like shukar hai. [Thank God.] She keeps telling me, ‘I know you love to dance. But you are a baraati dancer, and not a trained one'. That's because I get carried away, and she tells me that is fine in real life, but I need to preserve the energy for the camera”.”

The track Tauba Tauba is from Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film Bad Newz. Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk are also part of the film.