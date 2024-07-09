Katrina Kaif's Review Of Husband Vicky Kaushal's Performance In Tauba Tauba: 'Perfect'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has taken the internet by storm with his magnificent moves in recently released song Tauba Tauba from his upcoming movie Bad Newz. The makers dropped the video of the song last week and it been trending ever since. Many celebritities and industry friend of the actor have also lauded the actor on his performance. Now, the Sardar Udham star has finally revealed how his actress-wife Katrina Kaif, an ace dancer, has reacted to his dance. Speaking to Zoom, Vicky said when Katrina saw him in Tauba Tauba, she dubbed his moves “perfect”.

Now take a look at the video of song below:

A few days back, Katrina also took to her Instagram story to give a shout-out to the trailer of Bad Newz. Reposting the trailer from Vicky's Instagram account, Katrina wrote, “Can't wait for this. Congratulations.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. On the last season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8, Vicky Kaushal revealed that his proposal wasn't a very dramatic one and that he proposed to Katrina Kaif just a day before the wedding. "It was very last minute," said Vicky Kaushal. The actor revealed that it was during a dinner in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan (their wedding destination). Vicky added, "I had been warned by everybody that if you don't propose, it's something you'll have to be prepared for for the rest of your life that you got to hear about it. I did that one day before the wedding It was dinner just before any of the friends and families could come."

Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari, has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Tiwari. The film is slated to release in theatres on July 19.