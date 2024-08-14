Vicky Kaushal Recalls Sam Manekshaw's Daughter's Reaction To Viral <i>Tauba Tauba</i>: "Can't Be Doing This Now"

Vicky Kaushal, who set the Internet on fire with his killer moves in the Bad Newz song, Tauba Tauba, revealed the message he received from Sam Manekshaw's daughter in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. Vicky Kaushal told the portal, "The other day, Maya, one of Sam Manekshaw's daughters, messaged me after seeing Tauba Tauba. She was like, 'Who is this guy?' and I was like, 'What do you mean?' She replied, 'Five months ago you made me believe you're my father; you can't be doing this now.' I mean, it's my job," he said, laughing, "but it felt like the biggest compliment for me." FYI, Vicky Kaushal played India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's directorial.

Last year, after the release of Sam Manekshaw, Sam Manekshaw's daughter Maja Daruwala revealed she was moved to tears. Maja Daruwala was present in the audience at The Indian Express' Adda with director Meghna Gulzar and Vicky Kaushal. She said at the event, "They have made the film to make the country proud of whatever it was. But, the time that I tear up, every time, I've seen the film twice now and I teared up both times, is the last two seconds of the film when you turn to the audience and you're smiling. That just kills me every time." The video was shared by a fan page on Twitter. Take a look:

Bad Newz stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead roles. The movie is from the creators of the 2019 film Good Newwz. Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor, and Kiara Advani were seen in the Raj Mehta directorial.