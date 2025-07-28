"Karisma Kapoor Has No Involvement In Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 Crore Estate," Reveals Source

Following the sudden death of Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and businessman Sunjay Kapur, there has been widespread speculation regarding the actress and her children Kiaan and Samaira's share in his vast estate.

However, sources close to the family have clarified that Karisma has no involvement in the property matters of her former husband.

Amid rumours suggesting that Karisma might be seeking a share in Sunjay's estate, the source has firmly denied such claims.

"She is not involved in any inheritance or property-related matters in any way," the sources told IANS, adding that Karisma is not connected to any of Sunjay's assets.

The sources also stated that Karisma's children are the rightful heirs to the late businessman's property and will receive what is rightfully theirs. Karisma, they said, is currently focused only on the well-being of her children.

Background

Karisma and Sunjay got married in 2003 but parted ways later. They filed for divorce through mutual consent in 2014, and it was finalised in 2016. That same year, Karisma filed a domestic violence case against Sunjay and his mother, Rani Kapur. The couple has two children daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.

Sunjay Kapur died on June 12 this year after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing Polo. He was the Chairman of the $3.6 billion Sona Comstar Group and reportedly left behind assets worth over Rs 30,000 crore.

Ahead of Sona Comstar's annual general meeting, Sunjay's mother issued a public statement claiming she holds the majority stake in the group and is, therefore, the legal heir to the estate.