Hrithik Roshan And Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Exchange On Bad Newz Song Tauba Tauba: 'Well Done Man'

Vicky Kaushal in a still from the song. (courtesy: VickyKaushal)

Vicky Kaushal's dance moves in the song Tauba Tauba from his upcoming film Bad Newz is making the right noise. From Salman Khan to Hrithik Roshan - celebrities across generations are praising Vicky's swag and style. Vicky Kaushal shared the video on his Instagram feed. In the comments section, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Well done man. Love the style." Vicky, who is an ardent Hrithik Roshan fan, replied to his comment, "I think you do have an idea as to what this means to me Sir!!" and shared a series of emojis. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and others commented on the video. Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "You have killed it smashed it murdered it." Sanya Malhotra wrote, "Tussi great ho!" Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal is an ardent Hrithik Roshan fan. Last year at IIFA, he performed with his icon on stage. The actors along with Abhishek Bachchan grooved to Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Hrithik's debut film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai at the show. Vicky Kaushal shared a post in which he collaged a video and a throwback picture. The video is of him and Hrithik dancing on stage at the IIFA awards. In the throwback picture, Vicky Kaushal and his brother Sunny Kaushal as children can be seen posing with Hrithik Roshan on what is presumably a film set. Vicky wrote in the caption, "Swipe right to see why this little moment will always be special to me!" Take a look:

In an earlier interview with GQ, Vicky Kaushal said the ''last person'' he could relate to stardom is Hrithik Roshan. Vicky said, "I think the idea of classic stardom will be replaced by a different version. The kind of popularity that Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan must have seen is as different from what Shah Rukh Khan has experienced. It's still huge but a different manifestation of the same glory. The last person I felt this way about was Hrithik Roshan. It was a phenomenon that hit everybody. Right now, there's confusion among the younger lot. Because we see a star every week who trends and then nobody remembers them a few weeks later. For this generation, it will be much harder to attain the stardom of the past."

Bad Newz stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead roles. The movie is from the creators of the 2019 film Good Newwz. Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor, and Kiara Advani were seen in the Raj Mehta directorial.