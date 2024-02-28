Vicky Kaushal Says Hrithik Roshan Is The 'Last Person' He Could Relate Stardom To

Vicky and Hrithik at the IIFA. (courtesy: VickyKaushal)

Vicky Kaushal, who received critical acclaim for portraying the titular character in Meghna Gulzar's drama Sam Manekshaw, reflected upon the ideas of stardom and its change with the passage of time in an interview with GQ. Vicky Kaushal revealed that he hasn't attained stardom yet and also admitted that it's "much harder" for his generation to match up with the glory of the past. During the same conversation, Vicky revealed the ''last person'' he could relate to stardom is Hrithik Roshan. Vicky Kaushal told GQ, "I'll tell you very frankly: Stardom is defined by the number of people who come to watch your film on day one, in a theatre-without being dependent on how good the trailer was, how fantastic the songs were, or how cool the poster was. They come to watch you. Irrespective of everything else. That's the true definition of stardom. And honestly, that hasn't happened to me yet. I still need to achieve that. I am not there yet."

Vicky said, "I think the idea of classic stardom will be replaced by a different version. The kind of popularity that Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan must have seen is as different from what Shah Rukh Khan has experienced. It's still huge but a different manifestation of the same glory. The last person I felt this way about was Hrithik Roshan. It was a phenomenon that hit everybody. Right now, there's confusion among the younger lot. Because we see a star every week who trends and then nobody remembers them a few weeks later. For this generation, it will be much harder to attain the stardom of the past."

Vicky Kaushal is an ardent Hrithik Roshan fan. Last year at IIFA, he performed with his icon on stage. The actors along with Abhishek Bachchan grooved to Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Hrithik's debut film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai at the show. Vicky Kaushal shared a post in which he collaged a video and a throwback picture. The video is of him and Hrithik dancing on stage at the IIFA awards. In the throwback picture, Vicky Kaushal and his brother Sunny Kaushal as children can be seen posing with Hrithik Roshan on what is presumably a film set. Vicky wrote in the caption, "Swipe right to see why this little moment will always be special to me!" Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal has been extremely vocal about his admiration for Hrithik Roshan. In an interview with Filmfare, Vicky Kaushal spoke about how he never visited film sets despite his father, Sham Kaushal, being an active part of the film industry. The only exception was going to meet Hrithik Roshan on set. "The way we were brought up, we were not made to be part of the film world at all. I did visit the set only once or twice because I wanted to meet Hrithik Roshan. Otherwise, dad was just like any other person who had to go to work," he said.