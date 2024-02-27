Vicky Kaushal On Married Life With Katrina Kaif: 'Emotionally, Rationally, When I'm With Her I Feel, Ye Sahi Hai'

Vicky Kaushal shared this image. (courtesy: VickyKaushal)

While we are waiting for Vicky Kaushal's upcoming films Chhaava and Love And War to take the box office by storm, the actor, who is married to Katrina Kaif, has shared insights about how things change after marriage. In a chat with GQ, the actor said, “You can never be the same person after marriage. Starting to live a life with someone is a huge addition. Because until then, everything is about you. Your schedule, your perspective—it's what is right for you. When you're married, it's the ‘us' that supersedes your individual needs. Every decision has to make sense for both of us. Only then is there inner peace. I'd go so far as to say that the amount I've matured in the last two and a half years [post marriage] is way more than I did in the first 33 years of my life.”

Vicky Kaushal also discussed how his wife Katrina Kaif is more patient and makes him see things from a different perspective. He expressed, “And 8 out of 10 times I've realized, Oh, there was a different perspective to this but I was too stuck on mine. From the silliest things, like what food to order online to where to vacation to more serious subjects, we (Vicky and Katrina) have elaborate discussions on everything and only when it works for both of us do we decide what to do.” Further, Vicky Kaushal talked about how he is more stubborn, while Katrina is more emotional. He mentioned that sometimes when he tries to deny being stubborn, it backfires because Kaif insists that he's so stubborn that he won't even accept it in the first place.

Vicky Kaushal described living with Katrina Kaif as “the best feeling.” In his words, “Imagine it's your day off. It's raining outside. A beautiful calm has taken over and there's nothing, absolutely nothing that is making you fear a future or regret the past. You're just present. You feel absolutely content. When I'm with her (Katrina Kaif), that's what happens. I don't feel like rushing anywhere. It's simply the best feeling.”

Vicky Kaushal also called Katrina Kaif his “home.” The star shared, “I used to think the day I met the person who I could sit silently with for hours and not feel the silence, that was going to be my person. With Katrina, it's that feeling. She's home. From our initial days of dating when there was heady excitement every time we met to now, two and a half years after marriage, that feeling hasn't changed. And I'm somebody who hasn't ever been overtly romantic. But she makes me one. The feeling of being loved, being taken care of, and in return, caring and loving someone deeply, I just love that aspect of love. Emotionally, rationally, when I'm with her, I feel, ye sahi hai [this is right].”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021. On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Vicky Kaushal, meanwhile, left fans and critics impressed with his film Sam Bahadur.