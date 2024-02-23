Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Viral Date Pic All The Way From London

Katrina Kaif pictured with Vicky Kaushal. (courtesy: myqueenkay1)

Please don't disturb Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The couple are spending some quality time in London. How do we know, you ask? Well, their happy picture has made its way to social media. In the photo, shared by a fan page on X (formerly known as Twitter), Vicky and Katrina can be seen sitting together and enjoying a meal. Here, Vicky is seen wearing an all-black outfit, and Katrina looks pretty in a shirt with a round-neck tee. The note attached to the picture, "Katrina and Vicky spotted in London." Couple goals, did we hear?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif never fail to paint the town red. On Christmas 2023, the couple hosted a festive bash at their home. In a heartwarming Instagram post shared by Vicky, the actor is seen planting a kiss on his wife's cheek. The holiday decor added an extra layer of warmth to the frame. Not to be overlooked, Katrina's cute Christmas-themed hair accessory and Vicky's Santa hat. At the time of sharing the post, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Christmas is when you are here.” He also added a red heart and a Christmas tree emoji.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif never shy away from expressing their love for each other. At the trailer launch of Vicky's film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the actor couldn't resist mentioning his wife. Amidst the media interaction, Vicky not only responded to queries about his better half but also shared some lighthearted anecdotes. According to a report by Indian Express, Vicky shared an incident involving discussions about furniture with Katrina.

Vicky Kaushal said, “We [Katrina Kaif and Vicky] have a lot of discussions about furniture at home. For example, Madam [Katrina] wants to have a bar at home. She sent me the bar she is thinking of buying. I saw that and thought, ‘Ye bohot mehenge hai, main he tray leke kada ho jauga but ye nahi aayega' [This is too expensive. I'd rather stand with a tray myself than buy this]. This is worth my signing amount! So, I said, no, this can't happen.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021. On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen giving a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif appeared in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.