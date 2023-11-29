Just Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Twinning And Winning At Sam Bahadur Screening

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the screening of Sam Bahadur.

Vicky Kaushal, whose much-awaited film Sam Bahadur is all set to hit theatres on December 1, was seen attending the film's screening on Wednesday night and in style. The actor was seen in an all-black outfit as he posed on the red carpet. However he was not alone, cheering him on the red carpet was his wife and actress Katrina Kaif. The actress, who is basking in the success of her film Tiger 3, was seen twinning in black with her husband Vicky Kaushal. She looked lovely as she posed for pictures with Vicky in a black dress.

See how the couple walked the red carpet:

Besides wife Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's parents Mom Veena Kaushal, dad Sham Kaushal and brother Sunny Kaushal were also spotted at the screening as they as they arrived to support Vicky on the big day. Katrina Kaif was however missing from the frame.

See Vicky pose with his family below:

In another blockbuster frame, couple Vicky and Katrina were seen posing with Sidharth Roy Kapoor, his wife Vidya Balan, actress Radhika Madan and director Karan Johar.

A look at the blockbuster picture below:

Several friends of Vicky Kaushal were also seen attending the screening. Those included Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra. Arjun Kpaoor, Ananya Panday and others.

Sam Bahadur, by Meghna Gulzar, will open to theatres on December 1. Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role in the film, which is based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Fatima Sana Shaikh is also part of the movie. At the time of sharing the trailer on Instagram, Vicky Kaushal said, “To the Indian army, to the nation and its people, we present to you a glimpse into the life of India's Greatest Soldier, Sam Manekshaw.”