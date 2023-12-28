Inside Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Christmas Party, Gift-Wrapped With Bhangra Dance

Scenes from Katrina-Vicky's Christmas. (courtesy: vickykaushl09)

There is no doubt about the fact that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif make one of the most iconic couples of B-Town. From their red carpet moments to celebrating the small wins, the duo consistently sets ultimate couple goals. Recently, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif hosted a Christmas bash at their residence. In the picture shared by Vicky on Instagram, the actor is seen planting a kiss on Katrina's cheek. The holiday decor adds an extra edge to the frame. We love Vicky's Santa hat. Oh, and, not to miss Katrina's cute Christmas special accessory. Along with the picture, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Christmas is when you are here,” accompanied by a red heart and a Christmas tree emoji. Did we hear cute, already?

Angad Bedi also shared a video featuring himself, Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal. The trio are seen grooving to the late Punjabi singer Surjit Bindrakhia's iconic track Lakk Tunoo Tunoo. Angad's caption revealed that his wife, actress Neha Dhupia, was the one recording their fun moments. In his caption, Angad said, “Bas chad deyo khulla punjabiyaan nu [Let the Punjabis free].. and see the result. Neha Dhupia wants video credit!!!”

Last but not least, Vicky Kaushal shared a group picture featuring himself, Katrina Kaif and their friends. Highlighting the essence of friendship, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Chaddi buddies,” along with a Christmas tree and a red heart emoji.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021 in Rajasthan. On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif shared screen space with Salman Khan in Tiger 3.