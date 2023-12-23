Katrina Kaif Recalls The Women She 'Looked Up To' During Modelling Days. Malaika Arora Is On The List

Katrina Kaif with Malaika Arora. (courtesy: KatrinaKaif_INA)

After delivering a remarkable performance in Tiger 3 in 2023, Katrina Kaif is all set to kickstart 2024 with Merry Christmas. The film also stars Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi. In a recent interview with Mashable India, Katrina talked about her early days in Mumbai and how Malaika Arora was her role model. She shared, “When I started off as a model in Bombay, my intention was to be a model. My role models were Madhu Sapre and Lakshmi Menon. Those were the supermodels of that time. And even Malaika (Arora) actually. She was still modelling at that time. They were the women I looked up to. And that's what I wanted to be as a model.”

Just like all the fans of Katrina Kaif, we're also super excited after watching the trailer of Merry Christmas. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film brings together Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi for the first time. The trailer, released two days ago, highlights a Christmas Eve date gone wrong. The clip introduces us to two strangers, Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi, on a date on Christmas Eve. Initially, they seem to hit it off, taking a stroll, attending what looks like a carnival, and ending the night with joyful drinking and dancing. However, things take a dark turn as the characters start speaking in riddles. The dreamy outing quickly becomes eerie, and the trailer concludes with Katrina Kaif sitting in a theatre with Vijay nearby moments before she mysteriously disappears, leaving Vijay all alone. The scene is accompanied by a rendition of Silent Night. The trailer also features Sanjay Kapoor and Vinay Pathak, among others.

“Tips Films Ltd and Matchbox Pictures Pvt Ltd Presents the Official Trailer of the upcoming Bollywood movie "MERRY CHRISTMAS"; Starring: Katrina Kaif, Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, Tinnu Raaj Anand, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Radhika Apte, Ashwini Kalsekar. Directed By Sriram Raghavan and Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani and Kewal Garg,” read the caption of the trailer.

Merry Christmas will release on January 12.