Merry Christmas Trailer: Katrina Kaif And Vijay Sethupathi's Date Gone Wrong

Attention folks, the much-awaited trailer of Merry Christmas is out and it is everything one could have asked for this holiday season. The Sriram Raghavan directorial, bringing together Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi for the first time, is about a Christmas eve date gone wrong. The trailer opens to two strangers, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, out on a date on Christmas Eve. The two seem to hit it off right away as they take a stroll on the street, attend (what it seems) like a carnival together and end the night drinking and dancing joyously. But there is obviously much more to what meets the eye. Their dreamy outing quickly turns dark as the characters start talking in riddles. The clip ends with Katrina Kaif sitting in a theatre with Vijay in her vicinity moments before she disappears into the thin air leaving Vijay all alone. The scene is set to a rendition of Silent Night. The trailer also features Sanjay Kapoor and Vinay Pathak among others.

The trailer was shared by Katrina Kaif on her Instagram feed alongside the caption which read, "Presenting the #MerryChristmasTrailer - Tamil. In cinemas on 12th Jan." Watch the trailer below:

The posters of Merry Christmas released on social media earlier this year inviting reactions from the fans and followers. "People are loving the poster," read a comment. "What a beautiful poster this is," added another. A third added, "Loved the poster. Then I read director's name and I am not surprised. Genius Sriram Raghvan. Looking forward for this movie." "Wow vintage," read another comment.

This is the poster we are talking about:

Merry Christmas has been filmed in both Hindi and Tamil and marks Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's first project together. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani & Kewal Garg, and directed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas will be released on January 12.