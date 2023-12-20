Alia Bhatt Reacts To Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas Trailer: 'Very Very Cool'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: aliafanpage)

Katrina Kaif just dropped the trailer of her upcoming film Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi and her friends from Bollywood cannot stop fawning over it. Alia Bhatt, who will be working with the actress in Farhan Akhtar's Jee le Zaraa, reacted to the trailer on Wednesday in the most adorable way. She shared the trailer on her Instagram story and wrote, "Okay this is very very cool. I am excited. Just must Her reacted was also shared by Katrina on her feed.

Take a look at what Alia Bhatt had to say about Merry Christmas trailer:

Besides Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif's husband Vicky Kaushal and industry friend Varun Dhawan also reacted to the trailer. Vicky Kaushal wrote, "One of the best cut trailers. Can't wait for this this gem from the genius." Varun Dhawan, who has worked with director Sriram Raghavan in Badlapur wrote, "The twisted genius Sriram R is back."

Take a look at their reactions below:

The trailer of Merry Christmas was shared by Katrina Kaif on her Instagram feed alongside the caption which read, "Presenting the #MerryChristmasTrailer - Tamil. In cinemas on 12th Jan." Watch the trailer below:

Merry Christmas has been filmed in both Hindi and Tamil and marks Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's first project together. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani & Kewal Garg, and directed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas will be released on January 12.