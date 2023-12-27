ICYMI: This Is What Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Christmas Celebrations Looked Like. Pics Courtesy - Yasmin Karachiwala

Katrina with Yasmin and Vicky. (courtesy: yasminkarachiwala)

We got a glimpse of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Christmas celebrations through celeb fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala's Instagram stories. On her Instagram stories, on Wednesday, Yasmin shared a picture with her friend Katrina Kaif. She also posted a picture with Katrina and Vicky posing with her next to a giant Christmas tree. She added Mariah Carey's track All I Want For Christmas Is You to the pictures. Katrina Kaif wore a festive red outfit for the occasion.

See photos from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's celebrations here:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry. On their second wedding anniversary this year, Vicky Kaushal posted a video of Katrina and he wrote, "In-flight and in-life entertainment! Love you beautiful... keep it coming."

Sharing his proposal story, Vicky Kaushal revealed on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 this year, "It was very last minute. I had been warned by everybody that if you don't propose, it's something you'll have to be prepared for for the rest of your life that you got to hear about it. I did that one day before the wedding It was dinner just before any of the friends and families could come."

Vicky Kaushal had two back-to-back releases. He starred in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Merry Christmas, alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She was last seen in Tiger 3.