Just Katrina Kaif And Team Merry Christmas Serving The Best Festive Spirit. Pics Inside

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Assemble folks, team Merry Christmas is here to spread some festive cheer. On Tuesday, Katrina Kaif dropped some marvelous AI (Artificial Intelligence) generated images of herself and the star cast of the upcoming Sriram Raghavan thriller. In the images shared, we can see her seated on a sofa surrounded by teddy bears while wearing a red outfit. The next two slides feature Vijay Sethupathi, looking dapper in a black suit and Sanjay Kapoor lighting a candle on a cake. The last frame is that of Radhika Apte, looking sharp in her all-black attire. For the caption, Katrina Kaif wrote, "‘AI'ming to bring the merriest Christmas spirit to you."

Take a look at the post below:

The trailer of Merry Christmas was shared by Katrina Kaif on her Instagram feed last week alongside the caption which read, "Presenting the #MerryChristmasTrailer - Tamil. In cinemas on 12th Jan." Watch the trailer below:

Alia Bhatt, who will be working with the actress in Farhan Akhtar's Jee le Zaraa, reacted to the trailer in the most adorable way. She shared the trailer on her Instagram story and wrote, "Okay this is very very cool. I am excited. Just must Her reaction was also shared by Katrina on her feed.

Take a look at what Alia Bhatt had to say about the Merry Christmas trailer:

Besides Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif's husband Vicky Kaushal and industry friend Varun Dhawan also reacted to the trailer. Vicky Kaushal wrote, "One of the best cut trailers. Can't wait for this gem from the genius." Varun Dhawan, who has worked with director Sriram Raghavan in Badlapur wrote, "The twisted genius Sriram R is back."

Take a look at their reactions below:

Merry Christmas has been filmed in both Hindi and Tamil and marks Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's first project together. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani & Kewal Garg, and directed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas will be released on January 12.