Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 6: Vicky Kaushal's Film Is At Rs 35 Crore And Counting

Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur witnessed a slight dip in its earnings on the first Wednesday, compared to its business on Day 5 in theatres. The film minted Rs 3.30 crore on Day 6, taking its total collection to Rs 35.85 crore at the domestic box office, reported Sacnilk. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky plays the titular role in the movie. The actor has been receiving love and appreciation for his performance from fans and critics alike. Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Neeraj Kabi are also part of Sam Bahadur.

Sam Bahadur clashed with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal at the box office. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh spoke about the face-off and claimed that a “solo release would have benefited” Sam Bahadur. Sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Sam Bahadur stands on its feet, despite a hurricane called Animal… Riding on glowing word of mouth, the day-wise growth - mainly at key metros - saw the biz witnessing a spike on Day 2 and 3…The weekend numbers would have been higher than what it is today, had it averted this clash [with Animal].”

Taran Adarsh added, “A solo release would've benefited the film tremendously since Animal has eroded its business… The weekend numbers would've been higher than what it is today, had it averted this clash.” Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the movie features Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Neeraj Kabi in prominent roles. Sam Bahadur minted Rs 6.25 crore on Day 1.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal received a big shout-out from Sam Manekshaw's daughter Maja Daruwala, who has seen the movie twice. Speaking at The Indian Express' Adda, she said, "They have made the film to make the country proud of whatever it was. But, the time that I tear up, every time, I've seen the film twice now and I teared up both times, is the last two seconds of the film when you turn to the audience and you're smiling. That just kills me every time.” Maja was joined by Meghna Gulzar and Vicky.

Up next, Vicky Kaushal will share the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki. The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, will hit the theatres on December 21.