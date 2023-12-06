Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal's Film Remains Steady On Tuesday

Vicky Kaushal posted this picture. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Sam Bahadur, the biopic based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, is recording steady numbers at the box office. In line with its first Monday earnings of ₹3.50 crore, the Vicky Kaushal film has made ₹3.50 crore on its first Tuesday as well, Sacnilk reported. The Meghna Gulzar directorial has finally managed to cross the ₹30 crore mark on the fifth day of its release, with the total now standing at ₹ 32.55 crore. Sam Bahadur went head-to-head with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal at the box office on December 1. Sam Bahadur, which also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Neeraj Kabi in important roles, has received widespread critical acclaim.

In a post on X [formerly Twitter], Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the film had managed to pass the Monday test by remaining steady at the box office. He wrote, “#SamBahadur is steady on the crucial Monday… Performing best at select metros mainly… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 9 cr, Sun 10.30 cr, Mon 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 29.05 cr. #India biz.”

#SamBahadur is steady on on the crucial Monday… Performing best at select metros mainly… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 9 cr, Sun 10.30 cr, Mon 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 29.05 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/twR0T5RMhH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 5, 2023

In a previous tweet, Taran Adarsh also explained that the film would have benefited by being a solo release. “Sam Bahadur stands on its feet, despite a hurricane called Animal… Riding on glowing word of mouth, the day-wise growth - mainly at key metros - saw the biz witnessing a spike on Day 2 and 3…The weekend numbers would have been higher than what it is today, had it averted this clash [with Animal],” he said in a tweet.

#SamBahadur stands on its feet, despite a hurricane called #Animal… Riding on glowing word of mouth, the day-wise growth - mainly at key metros - saw the biz witnessing a spike on Day 2 and 3… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 9 cr, Sun 10.30 cr. Total: ₹ 25.55 cr. #India biz.



A solo release… pic.twitter.com/ZutE5fRzSu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 4, 2023

About the film, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “Sam Bahadur isn't only about a man delivering rousing speeches to lift the spirits of his men or stamp his personality on the army under him. It is also about the human and personal aspects of a general's life, which are underscored in the moments that he has with his wife Silloo (Sanya Malhotra) and family….It would be easy to describe Sam Bahadur as a Vicky Kaushal show because it is who dominates every major scene in the film. But without the fine balance that Meghna Gulzar strikes between ambition and restraint, neither the spirited central performance nor its emotional (and cinematic) payoff would have been quite as remarkable.”

Sam Bahadur is Vicky Kaushal's second collaboration with Meghna Gulzar after Raazi [2018].