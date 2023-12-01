Arjun Kapoor To Sam Bahadur Actor Vicky Kaushal: 'It Takes Guts To Take On A Character Like This'

Vicky Kaushal in the trailer. (Courtesy: Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal is over the moon as he has been receiving compliments for his performance in Sam Bahadur, based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film released in theatres today. Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan already heaped praise on Vicky for his excellent performance. Arjun Kapoor shared a detailed note on his Instagram story and applauded Vicky for his performance. Arjun Kapoor wrote about the film, "What a brave brave film! Bringing the story of India's greatest soldier to life." Praising the director, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "You have directed with such care, nuance and detail."

Arjun Kapoor praised Vicky Kaushal's courage to take up such a challenging character. He wrote, "It takes guts to take on a character like this... and then, to completely immerse oneself into it. You have nailed Sam Manekshaw's portrayal on the big screenwith such conviction and justice."

Arjun Kapoor also wrote about Fatima Sana Shaikh, who plays Indira Gandhi in the film and Sanya Malhotra, who plays Sam Manekshaw's wife in the film. Arjun added, "Fatima Sana Shaikh bringing in her A-game and Sanya Malhotra as Siloo, so fierce yet so endearing! Congratulations to the entire team! Must watch!"

Sharing Arjun Kapoor's post on his Instagram story, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Thank you buddy!"

Vicky Kaushal received a sweet note from Manmarziyaan co-star Abhishek Bachchan. He wrote on X, "Saw #SamBahadur last night. The enormity of all that #FieldMarshalSamManekshaw did and achieved is overwhelming! And so beautifully told on celluloid by my favourite @meghnagulzar. It's a huge responsibility to portray one of India's greatest sons and she does it wonderfully. To...the entire cast and crew, you should be very proud and thank you for telling this story. @fattysanashaikh @sanyamalhotra07.My veerey, @vickykaushal09, what do I even say about you... you continue to set the bar so high for all of us and then so effortlessly jump over it as only Sam can. All I can say is "Well done, sweety." Take a look at the post here:

Sam Bahaduropened to stellar reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "One of the most striking aspects of Sam Bahadur is that it eschews flag-waving militarism while celebrating the bravery of India's soldiers. It treads gently and thoughtfully through the life-threatening minefields that infantrymen have to negotiate in the line of duty. There are battle scenes and punchlines aplenty in the film, but they do not overshadow the less flashy components with which the lively biopic is constructed."