Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 4: The Monday Result For Vicky Kaushal's Film

Vicky Kaushal in a still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Following a strong performance at the box office in the first three days of its release, Sam Bahadur experienced a minor decline in its collection on the fourth day. According to a Sacnilk report, the Meghna Gulzar directorial made ₹3.50 crore on Monday. Now, the total stands at ₹29.05 crore. Despite its commendable run, the biopic, based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, is facing a formidable challenge in the form of Animal, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Both films were released on December 1. Animal has dominated the domestic box office, amassing ₹241.66 crore in just four days.

Talking about Sam Bahadur's day 3 collection on X (formerly known as Twitter), Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Sam Bahadur stands on its feet, despite a hurricane called Animal… Riding on glowing word of mouth, the day-wise growth - mainly at key metros - saw the biz witnessing a spike on Day 2 and 3…" Taran Adarsh also mentioned that Vicky Kaushal's film had amassed ₹10.30 crore on Sunday.

He also added, "A solo release would've benefited the film tremendously since Animal has eroded its business… The weekend numbers would have been higher than what it is today, had it averted this clash."

#SamBahadur stands on its feet, despite a hurricane called #Animal… Riding on glowing word of mouth, the day-wise growth - mainly at key metros - saw the biz witnessing a spike on Day 2 and 3… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 9 cr, Sun 10.30 cr. Total: ₹ 25.55 cr. #India biz.



A solo release… pic.twitter.com/ZutE5fRzSu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 4, 2023

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee applauded the movie and gave it 3.5 stars. He wrote, “The film fires on the fronts that matter. Driven by a high-spirited performance from Vicky Kaushal, it delivers a rounded, rousing portrait of Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, a gentleman and an officer whose grit and gallantry, joie de vivre, power of repartee and an unwavering sense of purpose are the stuff of legend. An intense character study more than an action-heavy war movie, Sam Bahadur hits most of its targets. It blends the story of an illustrious life - it isn't exactly a from-the-cradle-to-the-grave affair although it does begin with the protagonist as a newborn in a crib - with the exploits of a legendary army man who brought remarkable dexterity to bear upon his job as a soldier and a leader.”

Alongside Vicky Kaushal, Sam Bahadur stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in important roles.

Up next, Vicky Kaushal has Dunki, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan in the pipeline.