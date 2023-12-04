Koffee With Karan 8: The Names Katrina Kaif Calls Vicky Kaushal - Dare You To Not Laugh

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: vickykaushal09

Koffee With Karan Season 8 is the gift that keeps on giving, thanks to Karan Johar's sharp wit and Bollywood's biggest superstars' candid candour. In the upcoming episode, KJo is going to welcome "the beauty and the Bahadur," Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal as guests. The teaser of the episode features Vicky Kaushal sharing with fans all the names that his beloved wife, Katrina Kaif uses for him. When Karan asks Vicky about the different names Katrina calls him, Vicky responds with, "Baby, bubu, eehhhh" as KJo and Kiara burst out laughing. Later in the teaser, Kiara also shares that she doesn't have any “cringy nicknames” for her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. The couple simply calls each other "monkey." Did someone say cute, yet?

Aside from the playful name-calling, the teaser is full of fun moments. Vicky Kaushal humorously declares, "Hum Karan yaha Shuddhi karne aaye hai [Karan, we have come here to purify the show].” Then, Kiara Advani shares a delightful anecdote about the previous season when her now-husband, Sidharth Malhotra appeared with Vicky Kaushal on Koffee with Karan. Kiara reveals that the couple had just returned from Rome, where Sidharth had proposed to Kiara. The video also features some quirky dance moves from Vicky and Kiara. And when Karan asks the duo to take a shot if they are "messier" than their partner, they both take a sip. In the end, Kiara shares that she doesn't snoop into Sidharth's phone but prefers to look directly at it.

The caption of the post reads, “The beauty & the bahadur are all things candid as they take the koffee kouch in the new episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Vicky Kaushal's recent release, Sam Bahadur, is making headlines for all the right reasons. On Thursday night, Karan Johar, along with various Bollywood celebrities such as the legendary Rekha, Sidharth Malhotra, and Katrina Kaif, attended a screening of the film. After watching the movie, Karan was deeply moved by Vicky's on-screen performance. Praising Vicky's work, Karan wrote, “He is Sam Bahadur and he is absolute master of his craft. Vicky Kaushal embodies the legend like a bonafide veteran with genius ease! From body language to tonal shifts, his is an outstanding portrayal! Salute to his performance! Big chops to Ronnie and team RSVP movies for making this polished product and taking a leap as content creators,” in his Instagram Stories.

The Koffee With Karan episode featuring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani will be released on December 7 on Disney+ Hotstar.