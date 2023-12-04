Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 3: Progress Report On Vicky Kaushal's Film

Still from the Sam Bahadur trailer. (courtesy: tseries )

Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur is gradually gaining momentum at the box office. As per a Sacnilk report, the film has collected ₹10.30 Crore on day 3. It is the first time in three days that the movie has amassed a double-digit figure. On Friday and Saturday, Sam Bahadur minted ₹6.25 crore and ₹9 crore, respectively. In total, the film has earned ₹25.55 crore so far. It would not be wrong to say that Meghana Gulzar's Sam Bahadur is facing tough competition from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. In just three days, the Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has entered the ₹200-crore club.

About Sam Bahadur growing momentum at the box office, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Sunday, "Sam Bahadur jumps on Day 2 [Saturday], with key metros recording excellent footfalls… A bigger number on Day 3 [Sunday] is clearly on the cards… Friday ₹ 6.25 crore, Saturday ₹ 9 crore. Total: ₹ 15.25 crore. #India biz. The real test begins tomorrow: the make-or-break Day 4 [Mon]… It needs to stay super-steady at its best-performing centres to leave a mark."

#SamBahadur JUMPS on Day 2 [Sat], with key metros recording EXCELLENT footfalls… A bigger number on Day 3 [Sun] is clearly on the cards… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 9 cr. Total: ₹ 15.25 cr. #India biz.



Sam Bahadur is receiving much love from fans and film critics alike. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, “As the film flits from one point in time to another from the early 1940s (when Japanese soldiers march into Burma) to the early 1970s (when the Indian Army enters Bangladesh's war of liberation), it has its share of ellipses. But no matter how glaring the gaps are, they do not restrict the sweep of the consistently arresting saga. The screenwriters graft just enough narrative meat on to the condensed storyline to be able to do justice to the charismatic general whose career it explores in the context of the nation's eventful history before and after Independence.”

Sam Bahadur is the biopic of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Beyond capturing the hearts of Bollywood enthusiasts, the film deeply moved Sam Manekshaw's daughter Maja Daruwala to tears. Maja Daruwala attended The Indian Express' Adda event with director Meghna Gulzar and Vicky Kaushal. At the event, she expressed, "They have made the film to make the country proud of whatever it was. But, the time that I tear up, every time, I've seen the film twice now and I teared up both times, is the last two seconds of the film when you turn to the audience and you're smiling. That just kills me every time." The emotional moment was captured and shared by a fan page on Twitter.

In addition to Vicky Kaushal, Sam Bahadur features Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in important roles.