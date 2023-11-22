Vicky Kaushal Shares Pic With 'Most Bahadur Of All' - Director Meghna Gulzar

Image instagrammed by Vicky Kaushal. (Courtesy: VickyKaushal)

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming project Sam Bahaduris one of the most awaited films of the year. The biopic on India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, has been directed by Meghna Gulzar. With just weeks left for the release of the film, Vicky Kaushal has dropped an adorable image with the captain of the proverbial ship - Meghna Gulzar. In the caption, he wrote, “The most bahadur [brave] of us all. MG!” and added a heart emoji. He also shared that the photo was clicked by Fatima Sana Shaikh, who plays the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in the film. Replying to the post, Meghna Gulzar wrote, “Team Sam Bahadur mera kavach!” [ Team Sam Bahadur my armour].” Earlier, Meghna and Vicky had worked together in Raazi.

Sanya Malhotra, who plays Silloo Manekshaw, Sam Manekshaw's wife in the film also dropped a bunch of heart-eye emoticons. Director Farah Khan also responded with heart emojis, as did Fatima Sana Shaikh.

As part of the film's promotions, Vicky Kaushal travelled to Delhi and received “a warm welcome by the 6 Sikh Regiment during his trip”. Sharing a video in which the actor is seen participating in a few drills with the officials, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Must say I got a ‘warm' welcome by the 6 Sikh Regiment this time during my trip to Delhi for Sam Bahadur Trailer launch! In 2018, before we started filming Uri, I was trained by the 7 Sikh Regiment. Unki obstacle training drills ki yaadein taaza ho gayi [I was reminded of their obstacle training]…Always feels great to get a pat on your back by the real heroes!”

In response, Sanya Malhotra and Tiger Shroff dropped fire emojis, while Mini Mathur said, “This is insane.” Aahana S Kumra replied with clap emojis.

Sharing the trailer of the film, Vicky Kaushal said, “To the Indian army, to the nation and its people, we present to you a glimpse into the life of India's Greatest Soldier, Sam Manekshaw.”

Speaking about working with Meghna Gulzar on the film, Vicky Kaushal said, "The journey of Sam started with Raazi. We were shooting in Patiala and we had holidays for 2-3 days. We were held up in a hotel. Meghna said that her next film is based on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. She told me about his story and I was very impressed. I wished that at some point in my career, I get an opportunity like this. Through this film, we learned a lot and implemented those lessons in the making of this film.”

Sam Bahadur will release in theatres on December 1.