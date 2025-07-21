Tanishk Bagchi To NDTV On <i>Saiyaara</i> Creating Saiyaara Title Song: "People Knew Me For Remixes, Good That..."

For long, composer Tanishk Bagchi has been vilified in the industry and media for making recreated versions of popular songs such as Aankh Maarey, Dilbar, Jehda Nasha, and Lut Gaye. After the success of the Saiyaara title track, the music director is happy that people are recognising his work for an original piece of art.

The film, which released last Friday and is directed by Mohit Suri, has received special praise for its melodious soundtrack. It stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

For Saiyaara, Tanishk Bagchi has created two songs Saiyaara and Saiyaara (female reprise) along with Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, the music director spoke about Saiyaara, its music, and how important a role music plays in the success of a film.

"The good part is that people are recognising me for an original song. Earlier, they used to put the tag of remixes on my work... I was going through a lot of ups and downs in my love life when I was making the song, and that also inspired my music a lot. While making the songs I realised, I haven't been able to give enough time to my relationship," the music composer told NDTV.

Tanishk Bagchi said the credit of the film and its music goes to director Mohit Suri.

"Mohit Suri believes I am most romantic, most aggressive in my romance (through music). Mohit first works on the songs because he treats an entire song like a situation. We finished work on the songs of the film a year before (we started shooting on the film)" he said.

According to the music director, Aditya Chopra -- who has presented Saiyaara through his family banner Yash Raj Films -- liked the title track of the film just after listening to the song's scratch version.

Composing for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Saiyaara was a different experience, said Tanishk Bagchi.

"I met Aneet and Ahaan a couple of times. And, when I saw them for the first time, I thought that my song would blend with them. I couldn't put a finger on it but my song was going really well with the two of them," he said.

"When I make music for established actors such as Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor, one has to keep certain things in mind. When you are composing for new faces, you get a lot of importance as a music composer. When working with established actors, their names come first, then the director finds a mention and then maybe at the fourth or fifth number, one may find the music director," he added.

In the old days, music directors used to be an important part of filmmaking, said Tanishk Bagchi.

"There were some music directors who used to give time to compose songs. There used to be music sittings. My father used to tell me that filmmakers would sit with RD Burman to create the music for the film. This is starting once again and I hope after Saiyaara people will start thinking actively about it."

