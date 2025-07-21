Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya Seemingly Confirm Dating Rumours: "My Heart"

Tara Sutaria seemingly confirmed her relationship with rumoured boyfriend Veer Pahariya.

What's Happening

Tara shared behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot of her music video with AP Dhillon on Instagram.

In the pictures, she can be seen in a golden, backless halter-neck mini dress with a thigh-high slit. AP Dhillon wore a crisp white shirt with a loose bow tie.

Tara captioned the post with lyrics from the song, "Tu hi ae chann. Meri raat ae tu."

Veer Pahariya commented on the post, "My," with a star and red heart emoji.

Tara responded, "Mine," adding an evil eye and red heart emoji.

The exchange quickly went viral, with many social media users taking it as confirmation of their relationship.

Background

Tara was previously in a relationship with Aadar Jain. Speculation about her dating Veer began when they were seen leaving the same restaurant separately after a dinner outing.

Earlier this month, the two walked the ramp as showstoppers at a fashion event. They also reportedly vacationed together in Capri, Italy, and shared similar yacht pictures on Instagram, further fuelling the rumours.

Before Thodi Si Daaru, Tara appeared in the music video Pyaar Aata Hai with Ishaan Khatter, also sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

In terms of acting, she was last seen in Apurva, co-starring Abhishek Banerjee and Rajpal Yadav, which is currently streaming on JioCinema.

Although she was earlier linked to Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, Tara later clarified that she is not part of the project.