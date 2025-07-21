To Ahaan Panday On <i>Saiyaara</i> Success, Big Love From Rumoured Girlfriend Shruti Chauhan: "I Love You"

Ahaan Panday has become the centre of attention following the release of his debut film Saiyaara, which hit theatres on Friday.

The film surpassed trade expectations and outperformed Raid 2 and Sky Force, entering the list of the top five highest-grossing openers of 2025.

What's Happening

While Ahaan's professional success is making headlines, his personal life has also sparked interest.

Reportedly, the 27-year-old actor is in a relationship with Shruti Chauhan.

Although neither of them has confirmed or denied the rumours, speculation intensified after Shruti posted a heartfelt message on social media celebrating Ahaan's big-screen debut.

In her post, she praised the film's cast and crew and shared an emotional note for Ahaan: "To the boy who dreamed of this his entire life... I love you, I'm proud of you, I'm crying, I'm screaming... the world will finally know you and what you can do!"

Who Is Ahaan Panday's Rumoured Girlfriend?

Shruti Chauhan, 28, has worked across theatre, film, advertising, magazine shoots, live hosting and social media campaigns. She also appeared in a supporting role in Gully Boy.

Background

Ahaan comes from a well-known film family. He is the son of Chikki Panday (Chunky Panday's younger brother) and wellness expert Deanne Panday. His cousin is actress Ananya Panday, and his sister, Alanna Panday, is a lifestyle influencer.

So far, Saiyaara has become the highest-grossing Hindi film led by debutants. The film collected Rs 83 crore in three days.

The film's performance is especially notable considering its lead pair did not participate in traditional promotions ahead of release. Director Mohit Suri explained the decision, comparing it to the approach taken with his 2013 film Aashiqui 2, which also featured relatively fresh faces at the time, Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor.

"It was an idea that collectively came forward. My producer Akshaye Widhani and, of course, Aditya Chopra (owner of Yash Raj Films), who has mentored us through this thing, suggested that until the two actors don't have anything behind them to talk about, the conversation will be filled with questions like 'Who is the prankster on the set?' or 'How is it to work with Mohit Suri?' It's all redundant stuff, and I don't think anyone has any interest in listening to all that," Suri said in an interview on the YouTube channel Just Too Filmy.

While Saiyaara marks Ahaan Panday's on-screen debut, it is Aneet Padda's first feature film appearance. She previously gained attention for her performance in the Prime Video India series Big Girls Don't Cry last year.