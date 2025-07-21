Meet The Fresh Cast Of <i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi</i> Reboot

The highly anticipated revival of Ekta Kapoor's iconic television series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is set to premiere on Star Plus later this month. The show will feature the OG cast members Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay reprising their roles of Tulsi Virani and Mihir, respectively. Adding to the excitement, a fresh cast of 6 new actors will join them in the new series, reported Times Now.

These actors are expected to join the cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2:

1. Rohit Suchanti

Rohit Suchanti will be a part of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. He will reportedly play the role of Tulsi and Mihir's son, Angad Virani. The actor gained fame for his lead role as Rishi Oberoi in Ekta Kapoor's series, Bhagya Lakshmi.

2. Shagun Sharma

Shagun Sharma is also set to appear in the daily soap. She will portray Tulsi and Mihir's daughter, Pari Virani. The actress is best known for her roles in television shows like Ishk Par Zor Nahi, Sasural Genda Phool 2, Harphoul Mohini and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

3. Aman Gandhi

Aman Gandhi, known for starring in the television series Bhagya Lakshmi, will reportedly play Tulsi and Mihir's son Hrithik Virani in KSBKBT 2.

4. Tanisha Mehta

Tanisha Mehta will play Vrinda Patel in the Ektaa Kapoor series. She is the love interest of Rohit Suchanti's character, Angad.

5. Ankit Bhatia

There are also rumours that Ankit Bhatia will be playing the role of Vardaan Patel in KSBKBT 2.

6. Prachi Singh

Prachi Singh, who was previously seen in the television series Pyaar Ki Raahein, will portray Anandi Patel in KSBKBT 2.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 will premiere from July 29, 2025, at 10:30 pm on StarPlus and will be available to stream online on JioHotstar. The series is produced by Ekta Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.