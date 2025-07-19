<i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi</i> Reboot: Smriti Irani Returns As Tulsi Virani, Talks About Family And Values In New Promo

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the iconic soap opera, is releasing on the small screens as a special, limited-episode series. Actress and politician Smriti Irani, who featured in the 2000 show, is now returning to the reboot version, adding to the delight and nostalgia of fans.

On Friday, July 18, the makers dropped Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's new promo on Instagram. The video opens to Smriti Irani as everyone's favourite Tulsi, draped in a saree, working on a laptop. She then goes on to speak about the family members and the challenging times all of them faced.

“Apne woh nahi joh taasveeron mei sath khare hote hai. Apne woh hai joh takleefon mei sath khade hote hai. (Our close people are not the ones who stand with you in pictures. They are the ones who stand with you in times of pain),” says Tulsi. She then lights a lamp, makes rangoli and pours water into a tulsi plant.

As the clip progresses, Tulsi highlights the importance of “sanskar (values)” even in modern times. She pays tribute to Baa, the senior-most member in the Virani family.

“Par sanskar joh tab the, aab bhi wahi hai. Phir aa rahi hai Tulsi apke aangan mei khilne. (But the principles that were there in the past remain the same today. Tulsi is coming back again to bloom like a flower in your garden).”

The caption read, "Badalte waqt mein ek naye nazariye ke saath laut rahi hai Tulsi! Unke iss naye safar mein judne ke liye kya aap hain taiyyar (In changing times Tusi is returning with a new outlook! Are you ready to join her in her new journey)?"

The first look of the upcoming reboot was unveiled on July 9.

Have a look here:

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will air from July 29 at 10.30 pm on Star Plus and JioHotstar. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.