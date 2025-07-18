Why Ekta Kapoor Wanted Limited Episodes In Smriti Irani's <i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi</i> Reboot

The reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, fronted by TV star and BJP leader Smriti Irani, is set to premiere on July 29 at 10:30 pm on Star Plus.

Ekta Kapoor had produced the daily soap, along with her mother, Shobha Kapoor, under their banner, Balaji Telefilms. The producer spoke about why they decided to only come up with a limited number of episodes for the reboot.

What's Happening

Ekta Kapoor, who is gearing up for the re-release of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi led by Smriti Irani, got candid about the enormous impact of the OG show back in 2000. She also spoke at length about how the character Tulsi is still remembered after so many years.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, she said, "We wanted to do a short bout of episodes so that we can bring back the memories and most importantly to give back to the medium that gave us so much-television."

Furthermore, Ekta Kapoor added, "We wanted to use this powerful force to reckon with character that penetrated through large parts of India and help India see her in an updated, newer version and talk about important issues. We are using storytelling to do what we want to do, that is, create impact, awareness and change mindset."

Speaking about how Tulsi was a character that played a crucial role in creating awareness, Ekta spoke about an instance, "Recently, a young man was sitting across the table and he came to tell me, 'My Father used to hate you'. When I asked him why, he said, 'Aapki wajah se meri mummy ne pehli baar unko jawab diya, jo unhe lagta hai jawab diya par mujhe lagta hai she put her point of view across for the first time. She felt that if Tulsi could do it at her home, why can't I?"

The producer is well aware of the pressure that comes with the reboot of a show that had such a historic run. She shares, "No one wants to ever come down from the nostalgia they created and again put themselves through a test. But Smriti and the channel were both like, 'let's create an impact property. Let's work towards making a story, and let's not just run after only rating. Let's entertain, but let's not be preachy.' This power is what we are looking forward to exercising with this story. We are not in the game of competition, but the game of coexisting."

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot First Look

The makers of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot unveiled the first look on July 9, 2025.

"Kya aap abhi bhi vishwaas nahi kar paa rahe? 25 saal ke baad, Tulsi Virani laut rahi hai, ek nayi kahaani ke saath! #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ek baar phir taayaar hai har ghar ka hissa bann ne. Kya aap bhi taiyaar ho? Dekhiye #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, 29th July se, raat 10:30 baje, sirf StarPlus par aur kabhi bhi JioHotstar par. #TulsiIsBack #StarPlus #JioHotstar," the caption of the post read.

The channel also released a promo for the show's reboot, in which Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani is seen offering water to the sacred Tulsi plant and promising waiting viewers that she will be back on the screen despite her career as a political leader.

"Zaroor aaoongi. Kyunki itne saalon ka rishtha jo hai. Waqt aa gaya hai aapse phir milne ka (I will come back. It's a years-long bond after all. It's time to meet you all once again)" she says in the promo.

In A Nutshell

