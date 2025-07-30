Hiten Tejwani To NDTV: "Smriti Irani Is My Tulsi Ma In <i>Kyunki</i>, In Politics She Is Doing The Best"

Actor Hiten Tejwani, popularly known by his screen name Karan Virani from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has reprised his fan-favourite role in the second season of the superhit soap opera which premiered on Tuesday night.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Hiten Tejwani spoke about reuniting with his Tulsi Ma, played by Smriti Irani, for the new chapter of the show.

In the last decade or so, Smriti Irani has progressed in her political career, having been a former Union Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet, but off screen, nothing seems to have changed about her, he said.

"(As a political leader) She knows she's doing the best, and everybody knows that. As far as our scene of work is concerned, she is 100% professional, very prompt. She will do everything on the spot, that's the best part. There's no planning. I didn't find any difference in the way she works. So that's why it becomes easier to do scenes.

"She is a politician you all know about, off screen. She has to do her work properly. When she's not in a scene, she's handling everything else. But when she's in the scene, she is Tulsi Ma. So that's the best part. When we met on the first day (of shoot), it was like we never went anywhere and we started from there. We were so happy. I told her, 'I was just waiting to do a scene with you', she was like, 'Yes, I also wanted to. So let's do this'," Hiten Tejwani told NDTV.

Asked whether he started looking at Smriti Irani in a different light after she became a political leader, the actor said it wasn't so.

"It just added (to the perspective of her). Because the thing is that when we were doing Kyunki, at that time only, we were hearing things that she was getting there, into politics, maybe she will go there. We knew about that.

"Now also it's the same thing. It is one aspect of work, of what she's doing. But besides that, when we are acting together, she is my Tulsi Ma, and I am her son, Karan... Sometimes you're lucky that you have such a co-artist where the chemistry is just inbuilt," he added.

Fans met Karan Virani along with Tulsi Virani last night as they caught the show at 10.30 pm on Star Plus and JioHotstar in a simulcast. It was like nostalgia at its best. With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season two on air, there's more of the familiar coming up with a blend of newness.

