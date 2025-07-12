What's New In Ranbir Kapoor-Vicky Kaushal's Epic Face Off In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's <i>Love & War</i>

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next, Love & War, has high hopes and excitement riding on it. Considering three powerhouse talents like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal are coming together, fans are eager to watch another magnum opus unveil on the big screen.

Back in March, news about Sanjay Leela Bhansali planning a major face-off between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the film started making the rounds. And now there are new updates.

What's Happening

Love & War shoot began in November 2025, and a good chunk of the production has already been completed.

Pinkvilla has now learnt that the filmmaker is planning some larger-than-life and intense sequences between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

The source told Pinkvilla, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be shooting for some epic face-offs between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal from August 2025. His team is presently working to put up an elaborate set to capture these larger-than-life confrontation sequences between two of the best actors of the modern generation. SLB has spent a long time on paper to conceptualise and design these high-on-drama dialogue-heavy sequences ft RK and Vicky."

As per reports, the film has completed 100 days of shoot, and has another 90 days to wrap up.

The source added, "The next schedule begins around August, once RK and Alia are back from their vacation in London."

While several portions of the film are being shot in Mumbai, there's also an International schedule on the cards.

"Sanjay Leela Bhansali is looking to call it a wrap on Love And War by the end of 2025. While a large chunk of the shoot will be done at multiple studios in Mumbai, the team also has an outdoor leg planned post October in Europe. SLB was just on a recce for the same in Rome, concluded the source.

Last Projects Of The Love & War Lead Trio

As for the Love & War trio, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra with Vedang Raina. Ranbir Kapoor was seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, the first look of Ranbir's Ramayana: Part I helmed by Nitesh Tiwari was also dropped recently. Vicky Kaushal delivered the first blockbuster of this year with Laxman Utekar's Chhaava, which again had Rashmika in the female lead.

In A Nutshell

Love & War, led by Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt, is scheduled to release in theatres on March 20, 2026, as of now. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently gearing up to shoot an epic face-off between the lead male actors. The remaining 90 days of the shoot will be wrapped up once Ranbir and Alia are back from their London vacation.



